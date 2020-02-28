Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.62% of Palomar worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Palomar by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Palomar by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $1,338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $242,585,100 over the last 90 days.

PLMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.58.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.