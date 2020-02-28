Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,581 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded down $6.12 on Friday, reaching $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,453. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $131.63 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

