Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 118,500 Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 118,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.29% of Transocean worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 234.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 676.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 2,531.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Transocean stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 253,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,249,002. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.03. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

