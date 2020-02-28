Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 122,366 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,366 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of PagSeguro Digital worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $60,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,156. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.83. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $53.43.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

