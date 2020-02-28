Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 136,923 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 136,923 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $8,156,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $3,164,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 677.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 370,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 323,211 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after buying an additional 201,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.53. 1,371,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,667,374. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

