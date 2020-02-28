Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 162,348 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162,348 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.2% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Global Payments worth $39,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after acquiring an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452,606 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,080. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of GPN traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $128.12 and a 1-year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

