Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 231,891 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 231,891 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Value Partner Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,364,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 63,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 525.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 345,204 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 2,018,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,200,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,044 shares of company stock worth $420,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.