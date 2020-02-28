Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 241,160 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241,160 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Cameco worth $26,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cameco by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 234,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Cameco by 33.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,691,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 420,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 100,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,924. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

