Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,244 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 1.0% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of Euronet Worldwide worth $33,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,365,000 after purchasing an additional 298,678 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,540,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,781,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 151,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.90. The stock had a trading volume of 119,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.53 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

