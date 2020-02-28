Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,964 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie lowered NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.36.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $8.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $361.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.