Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 92,169 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 92,169 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.63. 2,337,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,065. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

