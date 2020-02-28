Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 9,531 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.95. The stock had a trading volume of 45,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,772. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

