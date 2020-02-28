Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,624 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of EVO Payments worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 56.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 262,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 423,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157,281 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,927,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 132,085 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $110,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $496,480. Insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $25.70. 66,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,623. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -64.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. EVO Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

