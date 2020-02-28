Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,498 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,676,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,731. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.09 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.