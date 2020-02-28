Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 9.20 Per Share

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jupiter Fund Management stock traded down GBX 26.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.95). The stock had a trading volume of 6,692,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of GBX 310.30 ($4.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 385.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.54.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

JUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective (up previously from GBX 310 ($4.08)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 377.40 ($4.96).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

