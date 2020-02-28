K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in K12 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 98,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in K12 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after buying an additional 23,822 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in K12 by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,327,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after buying an additional 328,505 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in K12 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 730,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in K12 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31. K12 has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. K12’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

