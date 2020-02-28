K12 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,876 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the typical volume of 157 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRN. Sidoti lowered their price target on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

LRN traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,753. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04. K12 has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $669.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.31.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

