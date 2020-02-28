Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

KALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KALV stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.24. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.