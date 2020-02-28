Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Kamada reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. Kamada had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.36. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Kamada in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares in the last quarter. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

