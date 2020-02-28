Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises about 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.30% of Kansas City Southern worth $43,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,718,000 after acquiring an additional 329,660 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

In other news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $4,317,493. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $150.68. 1,949,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,086. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $107.89 and a twelve month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

