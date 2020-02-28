Karbo (KRB) Price Tops $0.0528 on Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Karbo has a market capitalization of $436,964.00 and $236.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Karbo has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, TradeOgre, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00788788 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001848 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001922 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,273,653 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Kuna, Crex24, BTC Trade UA and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

