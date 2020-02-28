Kava (KAVA) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $2.57 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00009509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.02524980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00217488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,347,810 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.