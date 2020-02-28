KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of KB Home worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on KB Home to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NYSE:KBH opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07. KB Home has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. KB Home’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

