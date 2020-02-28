KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395,450 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.95% of KBR worth $170,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KBR by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,733,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,788,000 after acquiring an additional 493,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 837.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,207 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,465,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

NYSE KBR opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.