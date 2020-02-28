KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Up 12.2% in February

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the January 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KBR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. 2,805,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. KBR has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. KBR’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KBR by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,817,000 after acquiring an additional 399,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,733,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,788,000 after purchasing an additional 493,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,450 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 55,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,138,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after purchasing an additional 58,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

