Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,532 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,532 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total transaction of $880,195.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,200.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith D. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $24.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $572.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $610.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $420.00 and a 52-week high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.53.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

