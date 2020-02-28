Kelly A. Kramer Sells 70,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 80,186,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,501,828. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.