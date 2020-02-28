Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. 123,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,529. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

