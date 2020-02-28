GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GRUB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $42.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Shares of GRUB opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.85 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GrubHub will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,934.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,594 shares of company stock worth $1,923,886 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrubHub by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in GrubHub by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 50.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after buying an additional 977,493 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,665,000 after buying an additional 491,361 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

