KeyCorp Comments on Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of WW stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $47.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

