KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from to in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

