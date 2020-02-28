Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.30 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 314,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -760.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

