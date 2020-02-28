Kin Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, YoBit, Stellarport and CoinFalcon. Kin has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $16,373.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.60 or 0.02498111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00217992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00129940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, COSS, Fatbtc, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Stellarport, Bancor Network, Allbit, DDEX, CoinFalcon, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

