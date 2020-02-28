Kinaxis Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.00.

TSE KXS opened at C$112.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$110.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$70.81 and a 12 month high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 162.57.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

