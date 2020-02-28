Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Short Interest Up 17.0% in February

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the January 30th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of -0.20. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

