Kleros (PNK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,229.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $21,229.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001072 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000145 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,179,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

