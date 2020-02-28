Klimatas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $173.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $12,589.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00349421 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010725 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022413 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000990 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

