Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Short Interest Update

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 577,400 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the January 30th total of 493,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KNL opened at $17.80 on Friday. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a market cap of $978.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Knoll had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Knoll’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNL. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knoll has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knoll by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Knoll by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Knoll by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

