Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,384. The firm has a market cap of $487.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. Koppers has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,938,000 after purchasing an additional 229,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,627,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,002,000 after purchasing an additional 176,347 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 32.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,430,000 after purchasing an additional 469,269 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 18.7% in the first quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 255,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,496,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,156,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

