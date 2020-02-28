Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEP shares. Bank of America downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.