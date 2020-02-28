Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Lifted by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Kroger makes up about 3.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Kroger worth $82,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $28.13. 13,511,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $30.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

