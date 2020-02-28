KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). KVH Industries also reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KVH Industries.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KVH Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

KVHI stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

In other KVH Industries news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,103 shares of company stock valued at $136,223 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in KVH Industries by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KVH Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

