KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.34–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.42 million.KVH Industries also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.26–0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $9.76 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KVH Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $26,093.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $62,814.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,103 shares of company stock valued at $136,223 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

