KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.26–0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $36-39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.59 million.KVH Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.34–0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $9.76 on Friday. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,103 shares of company stock worth $136,223. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

