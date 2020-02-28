L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 30th total of 75,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 252,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Shares of FSTR opened at $16.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.82. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.44 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 6.50%. On average, research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.