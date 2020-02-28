L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

