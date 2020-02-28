Lambda (LAMB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49.87 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $16.62 million and $49.87 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02472173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00217353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 642,876,985 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

