Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Lancaster Colony worth $33,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LANC. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.76. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $133.77 and a fifty-two week high of $165.50.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $355.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

