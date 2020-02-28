Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,836 shares during the period. Landec accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.76% of Landec worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Landec by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Landec by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. BidaskClub raised Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research downgraded Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,015. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $328.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

