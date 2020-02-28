Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the January 30th total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,556,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LVS. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.